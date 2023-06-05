PM Shehbaz accuses Imran of deceiving foreign audiences over May 9 riots

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday slated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and accused him of misleading foreign media outlets and audiences over May 9 riots.

The premier took to Twitter and penned that the Mr Khan’s expedient description of the post-May 9 events as “human rights abuses” and ‘stifling of the right to political protest’ is not only misleading but aimed at manipulating and swaying opinion-makers outside the country.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, the premier went on and stated Imran Khan in his interviews with international media outlets, openly and deliberately disinforming local & foreign audiences by glib talk laced with fake news & plain misrepresentation.

“Let me put the context right: what his party did on May 9 was a brazen attack on the State of Pakistan, with malafide intent and sinister objectives, No country in the world would tolerate such an attempt at destroying its integrity,” added PM Shehbaz.

Denying human rights violations, PM clarified that miscreants involved in attacks on army installations are being dealt with under the law.

“Pakistan fully respects & is committed to all its constitutional and international obligations on human rights,” said the premier.