Bilawal reaches Iraq’s capital Baghdad after attending Royal wedding in Jordan

In the first leg of the visit, Foreign Minister reached Iraq’s capital Baghdad wherein he will meet Iraqi leadership.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister Bilawal will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart. Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister and Pakistani Ambassador welcomed the Foreign Minister Bilawal.

Bilawal will be laying down a foundation stone of the new embassy building of Pakistan in Baghdad.

Bilawal Bhutto will also visit holy places in Karbala.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that the foreign minister is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

Bilawal reached Jordan to attend the royal wedding at the invitation of Royal family of Jordan. From Jordan, Foreign Minister travelled travel to Iraq from 5-7 June.

Bilawal Bhutto met Ayman Safadi, Foreign Minister of Jordan. Grateful for the warm hospitality and hosting him in Amman.

“We discussed matters of bilateral interest, regional issues and future prospects in various fields of Pakistan and Jorden historic and brotherly ties,” he added.

Sinjrani leaves for 4-day Russia tour

Senate Chairman Saddiq Sinjrani along with a delegation of senators left for Russia on a four-day tour till June 9.

The chairman will address the plenary session of the Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on an invitation of the speaker of the council on June 7.