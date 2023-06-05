Baghdad Files: Bilawal opens new avenues of cooperation with Iraq

In the first leg of the visit, Foreign Minister reached Iraq’s capital Baghdad wherein he meeting with Iraqi leadership, and also held press conference with his counterpart and signed Important agreements.

Bilawal Bhutto met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fawad Hussain and held a joint press conference in Baghdad.

In the meeting, it was agreed to further stabilize the relations between Pakistan and Iraq. Bilawal said Pakistan has deep brotherly relations between Iraq.

Both diplomats discussed various dimensions of cooperation including Pakistan-Iraq diplomatic relations.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon, Sindh minister Nasir Hussain Shah, PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, PPP minister Mukesh Chawla and Qasim Naveed Qamar are also accompanying the foreign minister in Iraq’s visit.

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister and Pakistani Ambassador welcomed the Foreign Minister Bilawal.

Bilawal will be laying down a foundation stone of the new embassy building of Pakistan in Baghdad.

Bilawal Bhutto will also visit holy places in Karbala and Najaf.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that the foreign minister is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

Bilawal reached Jordan to attend the royal wedding at the invitation of Royal family of Jordan. From Jordan, Foreign Minister travelled travel to Iraq from 5-7 June.

Bilawal Bhutto met Ayman Safadi, Foreign Minister of Jordan. Grateful for the warm hospitality and hosting him in Amman.

“We discussed matters of bilateral interest, regional issues and future prospects in various fields of Pakistan and Jorden historic and brotherly ties,” he added.

Sinjrani leaves for 4-day Russia tour

Senate Chairman Saddiq Sinjrani along with a delegation of senators left for Russia on a four-day tour till June 9.

The chairman will address the plenary session of the Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on an invitation of the speaker of the council on June 7.