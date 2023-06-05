Famous comedian Wali Sheikh robbed in Karachi

Famous comedian Wali Sheikh fell victim to the growing wave of criminal activities plaguing the city of Karachi as he was robbed on the notorious Northern Bypass, Samaa TV reported Monday.

The incident occurred late last night, leaving the entertainer shaken and frustrated with the prevailing lawlessness in the metropolis.

As per reports, a group of unidentified assailants intercepted Wali Sheikh’s vehicle, forcing him to stop near the Northern Bypass.

The suspects brazenly approached the comedian’s car, brandishing weapons and demanding his belongings.

They made off with his mobile phone, a valuable watch, and a sum of cash before vanishing.

Wali Sheikh wasted no time in reporting the incident, immediately filing a case at the Ghulsan-e-Maymar police station. A case has also been registered.

Distressed by the harrowing experience, the comedian also took to social media, expressing his disappointment and anger towards the police force.

In a video message, he lamented the deteriorating law and order situation in the coastal city.

Karachi, once known as the city of lights, has been grappling with a surge in criminal activities, particularly thefts and robberies, which has left residents including celebrities in a constant state of fear.