Tareen calls final consultative meeting of group members on new party

Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen has again called a consultative meeting of the members of his group.

A final decision about the name and announcement of a new party is likely to be taken today.

Jahangir Tareen is continuing to hold final consultations with his group members. In this regard, the former PTI leader has convened a consultative meeting of his group leaders once again for today.

Also Read: Three names for Jahangir Tareen’s new political party unveiled

A final decision about the name and announcement of the party is likely to be taken in today’s meeting.

Three names are under consideration for the party.

On Sunday, three potential names for political maverick Jahangir Khan Tareen’s new party came to light, as the PTI witnesses an ongoing exodus from its ranks following the May 9 riots.

Also Read: Ex-AJK PM Tanvir Ilyas decides to go along with Tareen

Sources privy to the development said ‘Awam Dost Party’, ‘Pakistan Insaf Party’, and ‘Pakistan Democratic Party’ are among the names being considered for the new party.

Meanwhile, Mr Tareen formed a committee comprising Aoun Chaudhry, Ishaq Khaqwani, and legal advisors to finalise the party name.