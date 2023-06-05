PM, Maulana Fazl discuss budget, country’s political situation

President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was discussed.

The two leaders also held consultation on the next budget.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for 30 minutes. Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, who is also the son of Maulana Fazl, was also present during the meeting.

Later, Prime Minister Sharif left his Model Town residence in Lahore for the airport.

The PM is flying to Islamabad, where he is scheduled to preside over various meetings.

The Maulana, on the other hand, head to the residence of federal minister Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences on the death of the latter’s elder brother.

Fazl offered prayers for Mehmood Sadiq, who had passed away in Islamabad last week.