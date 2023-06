Road to Makkah: Hajj flights for Pakistani pilgrims start via Jeddah

Ministry of Religious Affairs spokespersons announced the commencement of Hajj flights of Pakistani pilgrims on government quota through Jeddah as Saudi Airlines flight carrying 340 pilgrims arrived in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) capital Jeddah.

Religious Affairs Ministry spokesman said that pilgrims via Road to Makkah were sent to Makkah by eight buses.

The spokesperson confirmed that 3387 more Pakistani pilgrims will reach Jeddah by 11 flights on June 6 (Monday).

Earlier, two flights from Islamabad and Multan reached Jeddah in which 1,500 Pakistani pilgrims reached Makkah via Jeddah.

