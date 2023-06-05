Landslide at mine in China kills 19

In a tragic incident, a landslide struck a mining company’s worker dormitory in the mountainous region of southwestern China’s Sichuan province, claiming the lives of at least 19 people.

The disaster occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Leshan county, a rural district that has been experiencing constant rainfall for two consecutive days – as indicated by weather tracking data.

The local authorities quickly mobilized a team of over 180 individuals to aid in the search and rescue efforts, which concluded on Sunday afternoon.

The victims, all of whom were reportedly workers from the Jinkaiyuan mining company, were found buried under the debris.

According to the state broadcaster CCTV, the landslide occurred around 6:00 am local time in a mountainous area near Leshan city.

The entire region has been grappling with severe weather conditions, as the heavy rains have resulted in the displacement of hundreds of residents.

Authorities have issued more than 13,000 disaster warning messages to alert the affected population.

Guangyuan, Nanchong, Dazhou, and Bazhong counties in Sichuan province have been particularly hard-hit by the relentless downpour.

Provincial disaster relief authorities have stated that since Tuesday, heavy rains have caused significant disruptions in the aforementioned areas. In response, authorities have coordinated 398 emergency transfers involving 392 hazards across ten cities.

Moreover, to ensure the safety of the local residents, a total of 2,552 people from 1,181 households have been relocated to safer locations since the onset of the heavy rainfall.

The government is actively working to mitigate the impact of the inclement weather and provide assistance to those affected.