Ministry asks for more funds to pay lawyers fighting Indo-Pak water dispute

The Ministry of Water Resources has asked the government for additional funds to pay fee to the legal team fighting the India-Pakistan water dispute battle on international legal fora.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, an additional Rs150 million are required to be paid to the legal team to fight the case in the arbitration court.

The Ministry of Water Resources has sent a summary to the Ministry of Finance for an additional supplementary grant.

The ministry has said that the funds are urgently required to pay fee to the legal team.

The Rs820 million allocated for the fee of neutral experts at the arbitration court has been declared insufficient.

The Finance Ministry has been asked to release an additional Rs150 million for the expenses of the legal team and the lawyers’ fee.

The ministry says timely payment for fulfilling the expenses of the legal team fighting the case in the arbitration court is essential.

It further reported that Rs650 million out of the allocated budget have been utilized.