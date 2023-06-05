Watch Live
Pakistan

SC order of last hearing on pleas against judicial reforms law issued

Next hearing scheduled for June 8
Sohail Rashid Jun 05, 2023
Photo: file

The Supreme Court has issued its order of the last hearing on the petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act.

According to the order, the attorney general for Pakistan has sought time to take instructions from the government after promulgation of the new law.

At the start of the court proceedings, the attorney general mentioned the new law, the order stated.

The AGP then sought some time to take instructions after the promulgation of the new law.

The hearing was adjourned at the request of the attorney general, the Supreme Court order said.

The next hearing of the case will be conducted on June 8.

