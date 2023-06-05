Another train derails in India’s Odisha after deadly multiple train collision

Another train derailed in Odisha after one of the horrific train accidents in country’s history in last couple of decades that killed 288 passengers.

According to the Indian media, in yet another unfortunate incident on Monday, a train derailed near Sambardhara in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

This time, it was a goods train carrying limestone, and a total of five bogies were involved in the derailment.

The train was on its way from Dunguri to Bargarh when the incident occurred.

The Economic Times reported, “Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far, which comes as a relief amidst the chaos caused by the derailment.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expensed condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in India’s tragic train accident.

PM tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Bilawal said, “ I was saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India.**

Bilawal said, “Our condolences for the families of the victims.”

“Wish speedy recovery to the injured,” Bilawal said.