SC issues order of last hearing on audio leaks commission

Next hearing on petitions against commission to be held tomorrow
Sohail Rashid Jun 05, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Supreme Court has issued its order of the previous hearing on the applications against the audio leaks commission.

The order says that the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) told the court the federal government has objected to the bench. The next hearing on the petitions will be held on June 6.

The AGP told the court the federal government had filed a written application against the judges.

The registrar’s office should register the federal government’s application, the order stated.

The parties may file a reply to the response of the audio leaks commission, it further said.

The office raised objections to Riaz Hanif’s contempt of court petition, the SC order said, adding that if Hanif wants, he can remove the objection and file the application again.

The next hearing on the petitions against the audio leaks commission will be held on June 6, according to the order.

