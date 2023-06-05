Elections to be postponed for another 6 months, PPP leader claims

Pakistan People’s Party leader and Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Agriculture Maznoor Wassan, known for his political forecasts, ruled out possibility of martial law in the country.

He said, “I don’t see the holding of general elections on time and there are chances elections could be postponed from six months to a year.”

He said that a time will be sought for holding accountability then elections will be held.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that general elections in 2023 will take place on time and the government aimed to complete the census and compile results before it. Earlier, speaking to a delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Shahbaz Sharif stated that polls will take place in August or September 2023 and holding elections on time will strengthen democracy.