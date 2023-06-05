Asad Umar clears the air about contact rumours with Jahangir Tareen

As the political maverick Jahangir Khan Tareen is gearing up to launch his own party amid politicians departing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asad Umar on Monday responding to rumours denied contact with Tareen.

The PTI stalwart appeared before a District and Sessions Court in Islamabad seeking bail in a case lodged against him in Tarnol Police station over May 9 riots.

During the court hearing, Asad’s counsel informed the court about the unfortunate demise of the prosecutor’s mother.

The lawyer earnestly requested the court to adjourn the case until the prosecutor’s return.

Responding to this plea, the court granted an extension of pre-arrest bail until June 10 and postponed the hearing.

Meanwhile, in a media talk outside the court, Asad Umar reacting to rumours said he was not in contact with Mr Tareen.

Mr. Asad asserted that he is not facing any external pressures, emphasizing that he has been consistently attending trials since his release.