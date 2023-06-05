Grants, summaries part of 22-point ECC meeting agenda today

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has been scheduled to be held today that is likely to take up a 22-point agenda.

The agenda of the meeting includes approval of Rs12 billion sanctioned for relief activities of the National Disaster Management Authority, as well as Rs9.5 billion government-guarantee for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

A technical grant for the New Gwadar Airport project is also included in the agenda. The meeting is also likely to approve additional funds of Rs2.7 billion for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A summary regarding additional funds for the FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also likely to be presented in the meeting, as well as one for determining the prices of 54 medicines.

A grant of Rs110 million may also be considered for the Ministry of Human Rights. A grant of Rs470 million is also expected to be approved for the troops deployed for peace missions of the United Nations.

A summary for the Coastal Guard’s anti-smuggling battalion is also likely to be presented in the meeting. The meeting is also likely to consider a summary for a NADRA project in the formerly FATA region.

Funds are also likely to be sanctioned for the martyrs and injured of the Swat tragedy. Summaries of PASSCO and Poverty Alleviation Program are also part of the agenda.

A grant of Rs9.1 billion for the Ministry of Finance and one worth Rs4.8 billion for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission are also expected to be approved.

A summary for a grant worth Rs110 million for the National Counter Terrorism Authority will also be presented in the meeting.