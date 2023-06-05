ECC meeting approves grant of Rs700m for APP, Radio Pakistan

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet was held under Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting approved a grant of Rs700 million for the APP and Radio Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan will get a rant of Rs360 million, while the APP agency will get Rs340 million.

The finance minister directed for solving the problem of pensioners of Radio Pakistan employees, and formed a committee for the purpose.

The minister directed that the problem be solved in three to four days.

A Rs9.5 billion government-guarantee for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway was also approved, as well as one worth Rs12 billion for relief activities of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The Finance Ministry says the NDMA funds will be spent on purchasing stocks of relief items.

Determining the maximum retail price of 49 medicines was also approved. The prices of these medicines are less as compared to neighbouring countries, a statement said.

A technical grant of Rs8.39 billion was also approved for the New Gwadar International Airport, as well as Rs120 million for the Establishment Division.

A grant of Rs116.4 million was approved for the Human Rights Ministry.

The meeting was also likely to approve additional funds of Rs2.7 billion for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A summary regarding additional funds for the FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also likely to be presented in the meeting.

A grant of Rs470 million was also expected to be approved for the troops deployed for peace missions of the United Nations.

A summary for the Coastal Guard’s anti-smuggling battalion is also likely to be presented in the meeting. The meeting is also likely to consider a summary for a NADRA project in the formerly FATA region.

Funds are also likely to be sanctioned for the martyrs and injured of the Swat tragedy. Summaries of PASSCO and Poverty Alleviation Program are also part of the agenda.

A grant of Rs9.1 billion for the Ministry of Finance and one worth Rs4.8 billion for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission are also expected to be approved.

A summary for a grant worth Rs110 million for the National Counter Terrorism Authority will also be presented in the meeting.