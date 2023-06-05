Punjab farmers urge govt to fulfill promises on subsidies

Farmers have pinned their hopes from the upcoming budget and demanded a pro-farmer budget from the federal and the Punjab government.

It is always said that if the farmer is happy, then the country becomes prosperous as farmers are directly linked the backbone of the economy—agriculture—which drives the economy.

The small farmers demanded from the government to give subsidy on fertilizers and sprays.

A number of farmers from South Punjab’s Multan talked to SAMAA TV’s correspondent from Multan Mukarram Khan.

Farmer Nazir Ahmed, “Now is the time for government to feed the farmer in this budget announce subsidy on sprays along with electricity so that we get cheap fertilizers.’

He said country’s farmers are already very worried about the ongoing economic conditions and subsidies will uplift the game.

Farmers have demanded abolition of taxes imposed on tube wells bill and pre-fixing of cotton subsidy.

Another grower from Multan, Muhammad Arif, said that in order to reduce the cost of tube well, the government should give relief on diesel.

Farmers say that the government promises to present a farmer-friendly budget every time but ‘forgets’ to fulfill it.

Earlier, the federal government suspended the electricity subsidy for farmers, announced under the Kissan Package last year, and hiked the power rates for farmers by Rs3.60, in an attempt to fulfill the International Monetary Fund’s conditions to unlock a loan package

Farmers, the backbone of the country’s agricultural economy, will now have to pay Rs16.60 per unit instead of the previous Rs13.60.

The Rs3.60 subsidy announced for farmers under a specialized package was withdrawn.