Elahi’s family made ‘suspicious’ transactions worth millions with PA peon, FIA tells LHC

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its report to the Lahore High Court in a money laundering case against the son and two daughters-in-law of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

According to the report, Qaiser Bhatti, a Punjab Assembly peon, made a career out of corruption whose dots can be connected back to Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh and daughters-in-law Zara and Tehreem.

The report stated that the anti-corruption authorities informed the agency in writing that Qaiser Bhatti’s assets were more than his income.

Bhatti is also involved in money laundering, the report added. It also stated that the peon entered into unexplained banking transactions with Tehreem, Zara and Rasikh.

The report also stated that Bhatti entered into certain transactions with 11 individuals and three companies regarding which there was no explanation.

An unexplained transaction worth Rs27 million took place with Moonis Elahi’s wife, Tehreem, while transactions worth Rs83 million and Rs5 million were made with Rasikh Elahi and his wife, according to the report.

Qaiser Bhatti conducted transactions worth a total of Rs129.80 million with three companies, it added.

In light of the anti-corruption report, a case was registered against the three under money laundering provisions.

On the report of the Financial Monitoring Unit, an investigation into suspicious transactions against Bhatti was initiated, the report said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the peon was found to be involved in suspicious transactions worth Rs175 million, the report added.

According to the bank records, the turnover of the peon’s account is Rs811 million and 4,000 euros, the report mentioned.

Rasikh, Zara and Tehreem were summoned based on the transactions with Qaiser Bhatti, as Rs325 million were transferred from his accounts to the Chaudhry family.

The FIA has requested to dismiss the application of Rasikh, Zara and Tehreem.

Parvez Elahi’s son and daughters-in-law have appealed to the court to dismiss the money laundering case against them.