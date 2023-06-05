Police shootout near Sukkur Airport

Sukkur SSP Singhar Malik said that an encounter took place near the Sukkur Airport limits Bachao Band.

Police managed to capture a robber named Shabir Mirani injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape.

He said that second encounter took place in Section-A police station limits in which an alleged robber Shaukat Bugti was arrested in injured condition.

Police claimed to recover pistols and bullets from arrested robbers while arrested bandits were wanted in theft, robbery and other serious cases.

