Four people including 3 women killed in van, dumper collision in Mandi Bahauddin

After the accident, the dumper driver escaped
Dewan Adil Jun 05, 2023
PHOTO/FILE

A dumper and a passenger van collided killing four people, including three women in Mandi Bahauddin.

Also, 13 injured were shifted to hospital. After the accident, the dumper driver escaped.

Rescue officials said that terrible collision between dumper and passenger van.

Four people including the driver of the passenger van and three women died on the spot.

Most Popular