Four people including 3 women killed in van, dumper collision in Mandi Bahauddin
After the accident, the dumper driver escaped
A dumper and a passenger van collided killing four people, including three women in Mandi Bahauddin.
Also, 13 injured were shifted to hospital. After the accident, the dumper driver escaped.
Rescue officials said that terrible collision between dumper and passenger van.
Four people including the driver of the passenger van and three women died on the spot.
accident
mandi bahauddin
