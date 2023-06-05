PTI’s Hammad Azhar claims father ‘picked up’ by police, unidentified men

In a midnight raid, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, who has been in hiding for days to evade arrest in connection with the May 9 mayhem, has been apprehended from his house in Lahore.

This recent raid follows a series of unsuccessful attempts by the authorities to arrest the former federal minister during previous raids at his residence.

Notably, he has consistently reaffirmed his support for party chairman Imran Khan, even as several of his colleagues have bid farewell to PTI.

According to a tweet posted by Hammad Azhar, he expressed distress over the arrest of his 82-year-old father, Mian Muhammad Azhar.

The PTI leader further revealed that his father, who already suffers from multiple health conditions, was taken away by the police and unidentified individuals to an undisclosed location.

PTI Chief Imran Khan also condemned the action, terming the current regime devoid of any sense of morality and ethics.

Similarly, the father of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, who left PTI in March last year, was also arrested in a similar fashion raid.

In a tweet to his followers, he stated, “I am in Najaf, and my 75-year-old father has been arrested from my house.”

In another tweet, he urged the authorities to release his elderly father, who had retired from politics around 15 years ago, and announced his willingness to voluntarily surrender upon his return.

PTI’s official Twitter handle condemned the arrest of Chan’s father and asserted that the action was intended to exert pressure on his family members, Gulraz Chan and Waseem Chan, who are affiliated with PTI.