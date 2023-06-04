Alonso reflective as podium run ends

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was philosophical on Sunday after failing to extend his run of podium finishes when he came home seventh for Aston Martin at his home Spanish Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old local hero, whose surge of form had brought him five podiums in the opening six races of the season including a second place at the Monaco Grand Prix, admitted he did not have the pace this time.

“We were not fast enough with the softs or, in the end, with the hards,” he said, referring to the key tyre performances during the race.

“We just didn’t have the pace.

“I was one or two-tenths faster than Lance (team-mate Lance Stroll, who finished sixth), but not quick enough to get him and it was the same for the team – sixth and seventh or seventh and sixth – so I just said let’s bring it home.”

He had promised to be helpful and offer team spirit and not to challenge Stroll in such circumstances before the race – and said he wanted to be true to his word.

Alonso added that on the evidence of the Spanish race, Aston Martin now faced more competitive challenges from Mercedes in future after they finished second and third through Lewis Hamilton and George Russell behind champion and race-winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The result cost Aston Martin second place in the constructors’ championship.

Alonso said: “Ferrari is a fast car and a strong rival to us, but they seem only to be able to score (points) with one car while Mercedes is always there.

“They are a very strong team and with their upgrades they are fast and have two drivers who are consistent and always finish…. They are very big rivals to us and a concern.”