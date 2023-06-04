Bridgerton star and Zayn Malik to star together in ‘10 Lives’

Popular Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik are teaming up for an exciting new venture. Deadline has confirmed that the duo will star together in an upcoming animated film titled 10 Lives.

Directed by Chris Jenkins, known for his work on Duck Duck Goose, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Love Actually’s Bill Nighy, comedian Mo Gilligan, Death on the Nile’s Sophie Okonedo, and Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift.

The storyline of 10 Lives revolves around Beckett, a self-centered and indulgent cat who takes his lives for granted. After losing his ninth life, Beckett pleads for a second chance to prove he can learn from his mistakes. His wish is granted, but not without certain conditions.

London-based production company Taost has secured the Chinese distribution rights for the film, as part of their expansion plans into the East. Once the movie receives approval from the censors, Taost will seek a distribution partner in China. Rocky Shi, the President and CEO of Taost, expressed excitement about the acquisition, emphasizing China’s massive market for animation and the opportunity to reach a wider audience while building strong partnerships in the region.

Simone Ashley’s fans can also look forward to seeing her reprise her role as Kate Sharma in the highly popular Netflix series Bridgerton. Season 3 of the show will continue Kate and Anthony Bridgerton’s love story, exploring life after marriage for “post-marriage Kanthony,” as Ashley revealed to Teen Vogue. The second season focused on Kate’s romantic journey with Anthony, but the upcoming third season will shift its attention to Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

In the third season, Penelope has moved on from her crush on Colin after overhearing his negative comments about her. Determined to find a husband who values her independence, Penelope’s attempts in the marriage market face challenges. Colin, seeking to regain her friendship, offers to mentor Penelope and help her build confidence in her search for a suitable partner. However, as their lessons progress, unexpected feelings arise, forcing Colin to confront his own emotions towards Penelope.

As for Zayn Malik, although he has been relatively low-key since his split with Gigi Hadid, he recently took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Fans are eagerly anticipating both the upcoming animated film and the developments in Bridgerton’s future storyline. They are excited to see Simone Ashley and Zayn Malik shine in their respective roles, eagerly awaiting the chance to witness these projects unfold on the big and small screens.