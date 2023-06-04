The power of viral fame: Tabish Hashmi shares tips on going viral

In today’s digital age, social media has become a powerful phenomenon that can skyrocket one’s career within minutes. Countless individuals have achieved millionaire status simply because a video or picture of them went viral.

Pakistan, too, has witnessed the rise of showbiz personalities who gained fame through viral content. Notable examples include Hania Aamir, who was discovered through Dubsmash, and emerging talents like Amna Youzasaif and Romaisa Khan, who were spotted due to their viral presence and subsequently landed roles in popular dramas and films like Fairy Tale and Chand Tara.

The allure of viral fame has led many aspiring individuals to seek ways to make their mark on social media. Recently, Tabish Hashmi featured Romaisa Khan as a guest on his show. Both Tabish and Romaisa are social media personalities who gained prominence through their online presence and have now secured significant opportunities in the entertainment industry. Tabish, in particular, has become a prominent figure, hosting one of Pakistan’s biggest shows.

When asked about tips for going viral, Tabish emphasized that there is no specific formula, but dedication is crucial. He explained that consistently creating content keeps people engaged and eager for more videos from you. Eventually, something has the potential to go viral. However, he also emphasized the importance of uniqueness in content, advising against creating trivial or nonsensical material.

In a world saturated with social media content, standing out from the crowd is paramount. While going viral may seem like a shortcut to success, Tabish’s advice highlights the importance of dedication, quality, and originality in creating engaging content. It serves as a reminder that building a sustainable career in the digital realm requires consistent effort and a focus on delivering valuable and distinctive content to captivate and retain audiences.