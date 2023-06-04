‘The Kerala Story’ overtakes ‘Pathaan’ as highest fourth-week grosser of 2023

In a surprising turn of events, “The Kerala Story” has emerged as the highest fourth-week grosser of 2023, outshining the highly anticipated film “Pathaan” and securing the top spot at the box office. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, this remarkable feat is a testament to the film’s captivating storyline and strong word-of-mouth.

While “Pathaan” boasted higher overall collections, it was “The Kerala Story” that triumphed during its fourth week in theaters. The film, starring Adah Sharma in a leading role, garnered an impressive sum of Rs. 18.15 crores in its fourth week, leaving “Pathaan” behind with a collection of Rs. 14.31 crores during the same period.

“The Kerala Story” has proven to be a game-changer, defying expectations and resonating with audiences despite the absence of big-name stars and traditional entertainment factors. Its remarkable performance can be attributed to the film’s engaging narrative, strong performances, and positive word-of-mouth buzz.

With a cumulative total of Rs. 231.72 crores, “The Kerala Story” has captivated audiences and industry insiders alike. Its success not only reflects the growing appetite for fresh and engaging storytelling but also serves as a reminder that content-driven cinema can triumph at the box office.

While “Pathaan” may have held a dominant position in terms of overall collections, it is the consistent performance and enduring appeal of “The Kerala Story” that has propelled it to the top of the fourth-week grosser list for 2023.

The success of “The Kerala Story” is a testament to the changing dynamics of the Indian film industry, where quality content and strong narratives are finding their rightful place. As audiences become more discerning, films like “The Kerala Story” are rewriting the rules and setting new benchmarks for success in Bollywood.

As the year unfolds, it will be fascinating to witness the continuing battle at the box office, with more films vying for the audience’s attention. The success of “The Kerala Story” serves as a reminder that the power of storytelling knows no boundaries, and audiences will always appreciate films that resonate with their hearts and minds.