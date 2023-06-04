Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta fans gift duo land on the moon

In a truly unique and extraordinary gesture, ardent fans of Indian actors Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have gifted the on-screen couple a piece of land on the moon. This remarkable gesture from their devoted fan base has taken the entertainment industry by storm and has become the talk of the town.

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta gained immense popularity for their sizzling chemistry in the hit television series “Love in the Stars.” Their characters, Ria and Karan, captured the hearts of viewers with their romantic storyline and powerful performances. The couple’s undeniable chemistry on-screen translated into a massive fan following both in India and internationally.

The fans, known for their unwavering support, decided to express their adoration in a truly out-of-this-world manner. With the help of a unique space company that offers the opportunity to purchase land on the moon, the fans purchased a plot specifically for their beloved stars. The gift serves as a symbol of the fans’ love and appreciation for Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s outstanding performances.

The news of this extraordinary gift quickly went viral, with fans and media outlets alike expressing their awe and admiration. The actors themselves were taken aback by the incredible gesture, expressing their gratitude and astonishment at the overwhelming show of love and support from their fans.

While the idea of owning land on the moon may seem far-fetched, the purchase of lunar land has gained popularity in recent years, with several companies offering the opportunity. Although the legality and ownership of such lunar land are subject to debate, the symbolic gesture holds immense sentimental value for the actors involved.

This extraordinary gift from Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s fans not only showcases their incredible dedication but also highlights the profound impact that actors can have on the lives of their fans. The duo’s on-screen chemistry and magnetic performances have created a strong bond between them and their supporters.

As the news of this remarkable gesture continues to make headlines, it serves as a testament to the power of entertainment and the deep connections formed between actors and their fans. Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lunar land gift will forever remain a unique and unforgettable token of love from their devoted fan base, reminding them of the lasting impact they have made on their audience.