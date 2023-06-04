Karishma Tanna shines in Hansal Mehta’s gripping crime drama series ‘Scoop’

Hansal Mehta’s latest creation, the Netflix drama series “Scoop,” has left viewers captivated, thanks to Karishma Tanna’s career-best performance as crime reporter Jagruti Pathak. The gripping storyline revolves around Pathak, who finds herself accused of murder, adding layers of suspense and intrigue to the narrative.

With “Scoop,” Mehta has once again showcased his directorial brilliance, surpassing expectations set by his previous hit, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.” The series stands out for its striking writing and outstanding performances, carving its own path in the landscape of recent television shows.

Based on journalist Jigna Vora’s memoir, “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison,” “Scoop” delves into the true story of the murder of renowned journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and the subsequent arrest of Vora. Mehta skillfully weaves this tale into the backdrop of the cold-blooded daylight murder of Jaideb Sen by gangster Chhota Rajan’s men. The focus narrows in on Karishma Tanna’s character, Jagruti Pathak, a single mother and senior crime reporter who becomes entangled in a web of speculation that ultimately lands her in jail.

Tanna delivers a standout performance, embodying the complex and determined character of Jagruti Pathak. Her portrayal effectively balances toughness with tenderness and confrontational moments with authenticity, rattling those around her. The chemistry between Tanna’s Pathak and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub’s Imraan, the desk in-charge who supports her ethics, adds depth and emotional resonance to the series.

Mehta’s meticulous attention to detail and immersive storytelling are evident throughout “Scoop.” The series expertly captures the fast-paced world of journalism, the pressure to prioritize audience views, and the moral dilemmas faced by those in the field. Crisp and razor-sharp dialogues by Karan Vyas further enhance the authenticity of the narrative.

While “Scoop” momentarily loses steam during the jail sequences, the tight courtroom proceedings with Jagruti on trial quickly recapture the audience’s attention. Tanna’s performance shines during these moments, conveying the exhaustion and toil she experiences amid the media trial.

Mehta’s “Scoop” does not criticize journalism as a whole but rather highlights the dangers of the current trend of controversy-driven, clickbait journalism. The series provokes thought and showcases the need for courage and integrity in the face of media frenzy.

With its bone-chilling final credits, “Scoop” cements itself as a gripping and thought-provoking work of art. Hansal Mehta once again proves his mastery as a director, firmly establishing his place as a commanding force in the industry. “Scoop” premiered on Netflix on June 2, offering viewers a captivating and unforgettable viewing experience.