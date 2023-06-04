Drake’s yellow nail polish sparks online mockery, fans question his fashion choice

Popular rapper Drake found himself at the center of online ridicule after a photo of him sporting yellow nail polish surfaced on social media. The image quickly garnered attention, with many internet users mocking the Toronto icon and making humorous comments about his fashion choice.

Drake, a highly successful artist with over 170 million album sales and numerous prestigious awards, including multiple Billboard Music Awards and Grammys, is no stranger to making headlines with his bold fashion statements.

In the recently leaked images, believed to be from a music video shoot, Drake can be seen wearing a khaki jacket and showcasing his signature braids, all while flashing a wide smile. However, what caught everyone’s attention were his vibrant yellow-painted nails. Despite facing relentless trolling for his unconventional style, Drake has chosen not to respond to the online criticism.

It’s worth noting that other rappers, such as Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Lil Nas X, and Machine Gun Kelly, have previously embraced nail polish as part of their public appearances.

Social media users wasted no time in sharing their reactions to Drake’s yellow nails. Some made light-hearted comments, comparing him to a bright ray of sunshine or joking that he closes the fridge with his hip. However, others took a more critical tone, expressing nostalgia for what they perceive as a more traditional gender divide. One person even invoked the late rapper Tupac, suggesting he would disapprove of Drake’s fashion choice.

While opinions varied, one user humorously remarked that Drake’s nails were a sign of him coming out, alluding to his sexual orientation, while another playfully linked it to Pride Month.

Ultimately, amidst the flurry of comments, one user simply appreciated the aesthetic, stating, “Awww, his hands are so pretty.”

Drake’s fashion choices have consistently sparked conversations, demonstrating the intersection between fashion and hip-hop culture. Whether celebrated or ridiculed, his willingness to push boundaries and express himself through his personal style continues to captivate audiences worldwide.