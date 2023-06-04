Prabhas’s birthday surprise for Prashanth Neel on the sets of ‘Salaar’

Popular actor Prabhas made headlines recently as he celebrated the birthday of renowned director Prashanth Neel on the sets of their upcoming film, “Salaar.” The actor, who is widely known for his role in the blockbuster “Baahubali” franchise, took a break from filming to commemorate Neel’s special day.

“Salaar” is an action-packed thriller that has been generating immense excitement among fans since its announcement. The film marks the collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, who gained immense recognition for directing the critically acclaimed film “KGF: Chapter 1.”

To mark the occasion, the entire cast and crew of “Salaar” came together to surprise Prashanth Neel with a birthday celebration on the film’s set. Prabhas, known for his down-to-earth nature and warm personality, took the lead in organizing the event. The set was adorned with decorations, and a delicious cake was brought out to honor the director.

Pictures and videos from the celebration quickly made their way onto social media, causing a wave of excitement among fans. The footage showcased Prabhas and Prashanth Neel sharing a warm camaraderie, reflecting their strong bond and collaborative spirit. The gestures of unity and celebration further solidify the anticipation for the film, as fans eagerly await the magic that this talented duo will create on screen.

“Salaar” promises to be a high-octane action film with Prabhas essaying a powerful and intense role. The film’s intriguing plot and the combination of Prabhas’ star power with Prashanth Neel’s directorial prowess have already captured the attention of movie enthusiasts.

As the celebrations on set continue, “Salaar” marches ahead in its production schedule, gearing up to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await further updates, including the film’s release date and glimpses of the highly anticipated action sequences.

With Prabhas leading the way in celebrating Prashanth Neel’s birthday, the bond between the actor and director has become even more evident. Together, they are set to create a cinematic masterpiece that will undoubtedly leave audiences spellbound when “Salaar” hits the silver screen.