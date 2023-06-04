Imran Khan says workers being illegally detained in abysmal living conditions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that his party workers are being illegally detained in jails, while alleging that they are being kept in abysmal living conditions.

He made these remarks while addressing PTI supporters virtually.

Furthermore, he once again questioned what the future of the country would be like if he were to be put in jail and crackdown on PTI is completed.

He noted that the country was progressing economically with inflow of dollars during PTI’s tenure.

The PTI chairman once again reiterated that the judiciary has been intimidated and claimed that judges are being blackmailed with audio and video tapes.

He also criticised the media for not speaking up for its freedom, similar to how it used to do during PTI’s tenure.

Imran Khan said that his party has been barred from carrying out political activities.

The ex-PM expressed his concern that Pakistan is regressing into what he described as the ‘dark ages’, where the principles of rule of law are overshadowed by the notion that might determines what is right.