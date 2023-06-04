Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani share charismatic poster of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the dynamic duo who captivated audiences with their performances in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” have teamed up once again for their second project, “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” The musical romantic saga has been generating immense anticipation and excitement among fans, particularly after leaked clips from the film’s sets surfaced online.

View this post on Instagram

To further fan the flames of anticipation, Kartik and Kiara took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a captivating new poster of the film. The poster features the two stars gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes against a backdrop adorned with charming decorations. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, making them the perfect couple. Accompanying the poster, Kartik wrote, “Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW at 11:11 am #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune.” The fans eagerly awaited the trailer’s release.

View this post on Instagram

Excitement rippled through social media as fans reacted to the poster. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see you both again in theaters,” while another expressed appreciation for the thoughtful timing of the content releases at 11:11, a time symbolizing love and pure manifestations. Emojis of red hearts flooded the comments section, demonstrating the overwhelming affection for the stars.

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randheria in pivotal roles. Recently, the film’s makers treated fans to the first song, titled “Naseeb Se,” released on social media. Kartik and Kiara’s scintillating chemistry in the song, shot against the breathtaking locations of Kashmir, left audiences spellbound. Sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, the song showcased the immense talent of the duo.

Notably, leaked scenes from the film added to the buzz surrounding “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” One scene depicted Kartik and Kiara’s wedding, featuring them taking the sacred vows at the mandap. Another leaked scene showcased Kartik’s energetic dance number. Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement, pouring forth words of admiration for the actors.

View this post on Instagram

Audiences can mark their calendars for June 29, as that’s when “Satyaprem Ki Katha” is set to hit theaters. With the palpable chemistry between Kartik and Kiara, coupled with an intriguing storyline and a stellar supporting cast, this film promises to be a must-watch event for fans eagerly awaiting its release.