Videos » Pukaar Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV | 4th June 2023 Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV | 4th June 2023 Jun 04, 2023 Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV | 4th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Illegal appointments case: Parvez Elahi sent on judicial remand Apple’s Siri to gets game-changing makeover at WWDC 2023! Dynamites thrash Challengers to win PCB Cup Women’s tournament Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Dr Fawzia meets her sister Aafia Siddiqui after two decades Three names for Jahangir Tareen’s new political party unveiled “Be on extra alert”: Controversial scientist raises alarm again