HSY inspires FC College students at TEDxFCCU 2023

Renowned fashion designer and visionary, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, graced the prestigious platform of TEDx at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) Lahore, leaving the audience captivated and inspired.

With his awe-inspiring presence and powerful words, HSY shared his journey, highlighting the importance of creativity, perseverance, and challenging societal norms in the world of fashion.

TEDx events have always been a hub for intellectual stimulation and innovation, and HSY’s visit only added to the legacy. As the students eagerly gathered to hear the fashion icon speak, they were not only treated to his impeccable style but also to the wisdom he imparted during his talk.

During his address, HSY emphasized the significance of creativity as a driving force in any field. He shared personal anecdotes, discussing how his unique vision and unconventional approach had propelled him to the pinnacle of the fashion industry. He also shared personal life experiences to persuade the student body and faculty with his inspiring journey. He started by telling how his mother raised him in the West, as a ‘single-mom’ she had to work three to four jobs to give a quality life to her son (HSY), he also mentioned how he strated building himself as an individual at the age of 12 by taking a job. His words resonated deeply with aspiring designers and artists in the audience, inspiring them to embrace their own creative instincts fearlessly.

Furthermore, HSY’s talk shed light on the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of challenges. He shared stories of setbacks and failures that he encountered throughout his career, emphasizing the need to bounce back and never give up on one’s dreams. His experiences served as a reminder that success is not merely the absence of obstacles but the ability to overcome them with unwavering determination.

HSY also spoke about his commitment to breaking fashion barriers and promoting inclusivity. He advocated for challenging societal norms and celebrating diversity in all its forms. His message struck a chord with the audience, encouraging them to embrace individuality and use fashion as a tool for self-expression and empowerment.

TEDx event is a local, independently organized gathering that follows the spirit of TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design). It features speakers who share innovative ideas, stories, and insights in concise, engaging presentations. It works under the slogan, “ideas worth spreading.” TedxFCCU was organized by Mr Jaffer Gardezi who is a teacher and mentor at FC college Lahore, with the help of his team, it was organized successfully. It was the third time that FC college organized such insightful and inspiring event.

In the end, HSY’s visit to FCCU for TEDx proved to be a transformative experience for both the students and faculty. His words of wisdom, coupled with his remarkable journey in the world of fashion, left a lasting impression on everyone present, inspiring a new generation of creative thinkers and change-makers.