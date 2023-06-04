Dynamites thrash Challengers to win PCB Cup Women’s tournament

PCB Dynamites won the Women’s Pakistan Cup event by defeating PCB Challengers by 132 runs in a one-sided match on Sunday in Karachi.

In the 45 over match, Dynamites batted first and it was two Sidras, who top scored for them. Sidra Nawaz scored a century with the help of 13 fours and added 103 valuable runs in her team’s total.

On the other hand Sidra Ameen also scored 38 runs as Dynamites put up a total of 211 runs for the loss of six wickets in 45 overs.

In reply, only Javeria Khan showed some resistance in the team of Challengers and top scored with 28 runs. All other batters kept getting dismissed in regular intervals and got all out for just 79 runs in 28.5 overs.

Nashra Sandhu gave just five runs and picked up four wickets whereas Ghulam Fatima got three wickets.

Sidra Nawaz got player of the match award for the final whereas Sidra Ameen was adjudged best player of the tournament.

Dynamites had also won the event in 2018 in Multan in a one-sided final.