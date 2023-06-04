Apple’s Siri to gets game-changing makeover at WWDC 2023!

Apple is set to make major updates to its digital assistant Siri at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which begins on June 5.

Rumors have been circulating about what Apple has in store for Siri, and according to reputable Apple insider Mark Gurman, there is a possibility that the phrase “hey Siri” used to activate Siri will be shortened to just “Siri.”

While this change may not seem significant to users, it has reportedly required a considerable amount of engineering work.

Recognizing a single word accurately is more challenging than two words, and Apple’s AI engines have been updated to handle this modification.

Gurman first mentioned this update in November, but the exact timing of when “hey Siri” will transition to “Siri” was not known at that time.

Additionally, there have been rumors of deeper Siri integrations with third-party apps and improved contextual understanding.

Currently, Google Assistant still requires a “hey Google” wake-up command, although it can be disabled for specific quick commands.

There have been discussions about potential changes in this area. On the other hand, a simple “Alexa” command is sufficient to activate Amazon Alexa.

WWDC 2023 is expected to bring a range of software and hardware announcements, including updates about iOS 17 and an exciting unveiling of the Apple VR headset.