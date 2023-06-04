Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab police to challenge Dr Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House case

Punjab IG says PTI disseminated false propaganda on social media
Samaa Web Desk Jun 04, 2023
<p>Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar. Photo: Screengrab</p>

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar on Sunday announced challenging the acquittal of Dr Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House arson case.

He said while addressing a presser in Lahore.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disseminated false propaganda on social media.

This story is developing

Punjab police

Punjab IG Usman Anwar

