Punjab police to challenge Dr Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House case
Punjab IG says PTI disseminated false propaganda on social media
Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar on Sunday announced challenging the acquittal of Dr Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House arson case.
He said while addressing a presser in Lahore.
He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disseminated false propaganda on social media.
This story is developing
