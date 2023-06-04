Minor schoolgirl loses vision as result of corporal punishment

In a distressing incident, a school teacher in Patuki has been accused of inflicting a grave eye injury upon an innocent first-class girl.

According to the girl’s father, she returned home from school in tears, complaining of excruciating pain in her eye.

Following a medical examination, she was referred to Lahore, where she underwent a surgery at Jinnah Hospital. Regrettably, despite the medical intervention, the young girl has lost vision in one eye.

The father alleges that the school administration failed to promptly inform him about the incident and neglected to provide immediate medical assistance to his daughter.

Consequently, the affected family is now demanding that the deputy commissioner and CEO education Kasur take immediate notice of the incident and ensure appropriate action is taken.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The family seeks justice for their daughter, emphasising the need for accountability and the assurance of student safety within educational institutions.