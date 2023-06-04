Shehbaz departs for home after two-day Turkiye visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed from Turkiye after completing his two-day official visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Senior officials of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid and other officials of the embassy saw off the prime minister and his delegation at the Ankara International Airport.

Turkish members of parliament and the diplomatic staff were also present at the airport to see off the prime minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif and Turkish President Erdogan, along with his wife, held a pleasant and informal conversation.

During the conversation, the Turkish president praised the Pakistani mangoes.

The Turkish president thanked PM Sharif for attending his swearing-in ceremony.