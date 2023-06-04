Lumpy skin disease outbreak raises alarming concerns ahead of Eidul Azha

Ahead of Eidul Azha, there is growing apprehension regarding the possible outbreak of the Congo and Lumpy Skin virus in cattle.

The Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a letter to all districts, cautioning them about the looming threat of these viral diseases among cattle.

The movement of livestock during this festive season raises the risk of transmission, prompting the implementation of additional preventive measures, according to the department.

The department has advised the establishment of check posts equipped with extra cattle spray in tribal districts to curb the potential spread of these viruses.

The department highlights that these diseases not only endanger the welfare of livestock but also pose a significant risk to public health.

Alam Zeb Khan, the Director of the Livestock Department, has disclosed that a total of 83,000 vaccine doses for Lumpy Skin disease have already been procured. Moreover, the department has sought funds from the Finance Department to acquire additional vaccines.

Khan further revealed that in the previous year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed approximately 180,000 cases of Lumpy Skin disease among cattle, resulting in the unfortunate loss of 7,000 bovines.

Livestock owners and individuals involved in the cattle trade are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of transmission of the Congo and Lumpy Skin Virus during the upcoming Eidul Azha festivities.

Lumpy skin disease is carried by a vector, such as a mosquito or other parasites. Animals can also pass the infection on to each other in rare cases and contaminated surfaces can also sometimes spread the disease but it does not spread to other species of animals. The virus affects the nodes of animals and can eventually lead to large-sized lesions forming on the body.

The disease is known to have low morbidity but a strong impact on productivity. So far, there has been no known cure with culling cited as the only solution to stop the spread of the disease. Vaccination of cattle is the most effective method for controlling its spread, according to the European Food Safety Authority.

The World Organisation for Animal Health has said that the meat of cattle infected with lumpy skin disease can be consumed by removing the affected areas.