PTI defector Dr Amjad joins PML-Q camp

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Amjad after parting ways with the party over May 9 mayhem, formally announced on Sunday to join Pakistan Muslime League – Quaid (PML-Q) along with his confidents.

His announcement comes after meeting with PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s residence in Lahore. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Sarwar and Chaudhry Shafay were also in the huddle.

Mr Shujaat welcomed Amjad’s decision and said his party’s doors are open for all patriots.

In a post-huddle media talk, Mr Sarwar stated that his party’s influence extends beyond Punjab and Islamabad, emphasizing that in the coming years, it aims to become the largest political party in the country.

Addressing speculations, Sarwar clarified that his party has not entered into any electoral alliances with other political entities thus far. He further asserted that Chaudhry Shujaat and his family have not faced any allegations of corruption.