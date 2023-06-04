NADRA will now offer passport facility at its 30 centers

In an exciting new facility for the masses, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is all set to offer passport services in 30 cities.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Interior Ministry has issued a formal notification in this regard.

The facility of getting passports made will be available at 12 NADRA centers in the Lahore region, two each in Karachi, Islamabad and Sargodha, six Multan, and four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A separate counter will be available at the NADRA center for getting a passport made.

The decision to offer such a facility was taken at a meeting headed by the prime minister.

The prime minister had directed NADRA to make passports in the tehsils or sub-tehsils where a passport office did not exist.