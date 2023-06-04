‘Outsourcing airports’ a solution for basic facility woes in country: Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday stated that outsourcing airports could serve as a solution to address the persistent basic facility woes in the country.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Saad Rafique announced plans to outsource airports in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

The minister also highlighted the lack of basic facilities in the existing airports, emphasizing the need for improvement.

The operation of these airports will be entrusted to an international firm, with the aim of enhancing the services provided, he added.

Saad Rafique mentioned that an agreement has been signed with the International Financing Corporation (IFC), and numerous countries have expressed interest in collaborating with the IFC.

Recognizing the existing challenges, Rafique argues that involving private entities in airport management and operations would lead to improved basic facilities for passengers and travelers.

“Plans are underway to make Suhrawardi Khan Airport an international airport,” he added.

In light of the current state of affairs, Saad Rafique emphasized that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cannot continue in its current condition and that changes are required to improve its operations.

Federal Minister further added that the Roosevelt Hotel, which was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a major concern for the government.

“An agreement has been reached with the New York City Administration, whereby the government of Pakistan will receive $220 million,” he said, adding that, “Under this agreement, 1,250 rooms of the hotel have been leased for a period of three years”.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Minister of Railways, stated that the hotel will bear its own expenses and contribute to Pakistan’s economy.

Additionally, it was decided that no employee from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be employed at the hotel.

Railways approach govt departments to pay ‘unsettled’ dues

The Ministry of Railways has expedited the efforts and approached the federal and provincial departments to recover an amount of over Rs 8375 million (over 8 billion) by different departments on account of using its land and various services.

An official said, “Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has asked the official concerned to approach the federal and provincial departments for recovering the amount as soon as possible”.

The federal departments have to pay an amount of Rs.709.084 million, provincial departments Rs.1980.217 million and autonomous and private bodies Rs.5685.736 million, he expressed.

Pakistan Railways, he said has upgraded as many as 167 vulnerable un-manned level crossings to manned level crossings, out of which 550 are identified by the department over the entire railway network last year.

“Government was taking several steps including the up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments,” added official.