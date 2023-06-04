Illegal transfer of 190m pounds: NAB seeks asset details of ex-PTI ministers

In a significant development in the illegal transfer case of 190 million pounds, the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has accelerated the investigation against 22 political leaders, including former ministers of the PTI.

The excise secretaries of all the provinces have been asked to provide complete record of the properties, vehicles and bank accounts in the name of these leaders.

The NAB has issued letters to the excise secretaries of all provinces, demanding the record.

The former ministers whose asset details have been sought include Sheikh Rashid, Pervaiz Khattak, Omar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Ali Amin Gandapur and Shafaqt Mahmood.

The record of properties in the names of Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Shireen Mazari, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farogh Naseem, Khusro Bakhtiar, Ejaz Shah and others has also been sought.

The notice issued to the excise secretaries says that record of all the vehicles bought or sold by the former federal ministers from 2018 till now should be provided.

The NAB is investigating the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds against former ministers and cabinet members, among others in the Al-Qadir Trust case.