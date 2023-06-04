Punjab police to challenge Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House attack case

The Punjab police have announced their decision to challenge the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid, which was granted by the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) just a day ago in the Jinnah House attack case.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Punjab police declared, “We are committed to ensuring that all conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, will be brought to justice.”

However, the police have decided to challenge the court’s acquittal order, citing the lack of opportunity given to present crucial forensic evidence in the case.

The Punjab police assert their right to continue investigating the case and to unveil the truth to the public adding to the finality of the court order will be subject to the decision of the high court.

The police urged caution and discouraged premature assumptions or interference at this stage, emphasizing that such actions are likely to be misleading.

A day ago, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore acquitted Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case rejecting the police’s plea seeking physical remand of the PTI leader.

The court order read that the investigating officer had requested for 14 days physical remand of Yasmin for photogrammetry, voice match tests and recovery of mobile phones.

It added that perusal of the record revealed that neither Dr Yasmin is nominated in first information report (FIR) nor involved through supplementary statement.

She was summoned in this case on the disclosure of co-accused which has no “evidentiary value in the eye of law”.

Since no incriminating material is available on record to connect her with the commission of offence, therefore, the request of the investigating officer is turned down, and she is accordingly discharged from the instant case, the order read.

The order further said that the PTI leader be released immediately “if not required in any other case”.

She was arrested by the Lahore police on May 17, under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following countrywide violent protests.

Subsequently, the cases against Dr Rashid were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations in Lahore for her alleged involvement in the riots on May 9 and they include sections related to terrorism and other serious charges.

Last week, the anti-terrorism court sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.