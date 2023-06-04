Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

PPP to hold ‘large’ public rally in Lahore on June 21

Former president Zardari likely to address event
Javed Farooqi Jun 04, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

After extending his stay in the Punjab capital, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has directed the party to hold a large public gathering in Lahore.

The is scheduled to be held on the birth anniversary of the PPP’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on June 21.

The event will likely be addressed by former president Asif Zardari.

Also Read: Zardari extends his Lahore stay with an eye toward upcoming Punjab polls

The rally, an attempt to flex the party’s muscles in Punjab, is scheduled to be held on the 70th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP’s Lahore chapter has reportedly started preparations for the huge gathering in the provincial capital.

PPP Lahore President Aslam Gill has started visiting different locations to hunt for a venue for the public meeting.

The venues of Liberty Chowk, Mochi Gate, Township and Nasir Bagh are being considered for the meeting.

Calling Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari the country’s next prime minister, Mr Gill said he was a gift to the nation by former premier Bhutto.

He claimed the Lahore rally would help the PPP re-emerge in central Punjab.

PPP

Lahore

Punjab

Asif Ali Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

aslam gill

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular