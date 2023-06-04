Ex-PTI members announce like-minded group ‘Democrats’

A group of like-minded politicians that recently quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have announced a new group, called the Democrats.

The name of the group was finalized in a meeting chaired by former provincial ministers of the PTI, Dr Murad Raas and Hashim Dogar.

The meeting decided that the like-minded group will not align itself with the Jahangir Tareen group for now.

The members will keep their own identity as Democrats, it further decided.

The identity of the members joining the group should also not be revealed at this moment, the meeting decided.

The group will not be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Murad Raas said during the meeting that they will make their own identity as a separate group.

They will also not merge into the PML-Q, PPP or PML-N.

Dr Raas further claimed the group was in touch with everyone.

On Saturday, a significant gathering of former leaders and ticket holders of the PTI was scheduled to take place aimed at deliberating on the formation of a new political faction.

More than 35 former PTI leaders and ticket holders were expected to attend the meeting.

Dogar later clarified the group’s intention to maintain an independent stance, asserting that they would not align themselves with either the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N).

“Our objective is to create a separate group comprising former friends of PTI,” he had claimed.