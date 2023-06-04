“Be on extra alert”: Controversial scientist raises alarm again

Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets has once again raised alarm bells, this time with a prediction of a massive earthquake expected to strike during the first week of June.

Hoogerbeets, known for his controversial theories, took to Twitter to share his concerns, describing the impending earthquake as ‘tremendous’ and urging people to remain extra vigilant.

“Mega-thrust earthquake warning for the first week of June. Be on extra alert,” he tweeted.

Notably, Hoogerbeets did not specify the possible region where this earthquake might occur.

In his tweet, Hoogerbeets attributed the potential earthquake to the positioning of significant planets.

He highlighted the close proximity and alignment of Earth, Mars, and Uranus since April 4 as a critical situation that could potentially lead to a catastrophic earthquake.

However, he noted that the occurrence of such an event depended on various factors, including the state of Earth’s crust and the magnitude of pressure exerted upon it.

Hoogerbeets’ predictions have garnered significant attention worldwide, leading to widespread panic among the public.

His track record includes several forecasts of earthquakes and aftershocks in recent times.

Also read: Fluke or science? Mysterious Pakistan earthquake prediction comes true

Most notably, he accurately predicted the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, resulting in the tragic loss of over 50,000 lives, leaving thousands injured and homeless.

The scientist had forecasted the earthquake three days prior to its occurrence. Despite the attention he receives, many seismologists and geologists firmly reject Hoogerbeets’ theories.

Numerous experts and studies consistently emphasize that earthquakes cannot be accurately predicted in advance, given the inherent complexities of their occurrence and the limited understanding of the Earth’s dynamic processes.

Nevertheless, Hoogerbeets remains steadfast in his theories, continuously making predictions based on planetary motions, proximity, and the potential seismic activity triggered by their effects on our planet.

Also read: What really causes earthquakes? Simplest explanation of scientific phenomenon

It is pertinent to mention here that earthquake prediction is a complex and challenging field and must define three elements– the date and time, the location, and the magnitude.

From a scientific standpoint, it’s difficult to determine whether the prediction was a fluke or based on scientific evidence without more information.

The scientific community has long debated the reliability of earthquake prediction, with many experts insisting that it is impossible to predict such disasters with accuracy.

“An earthquake happens very, very quickly,” said Christine Goulet, director of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Earthquake Science Center.

“It’s fair [to say] that at this point, we are not capable of predicting earthquakes at all”. As the first week of June already approached, it remains to be seen whether Hoogerbeets’ prediction will come to fruition.