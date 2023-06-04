US State Dept categorically dispels fake travel advisory for Pakistan

The United States State Department has taken swift action to dispel a fake travel advisory that has been circulating, targeting overseas Pakistanis.

The department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs addressed the issue directly, using their official Twitter account to provide a clear clarification.

In their tweet, the Bureau stated, “We’re aware of a fake travel warning circulating.”

The misleading advisory falsely claimed that the US had issued specific instructions to overseas Pakistanis, urging them to travel to Pakistan using their US or Canadian passport instead of their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

The fabricated document went on to assert that traveling on a US passport would grant individuals access to “benefits and facilities available for USA/Canadian citizens.”

It is essential to note that the United States issues official travel advisories solely through their official State Department website. The most recent advisory for Pakistan was published on May 15, alerting citizens to the cancellation of daily appointments at the embassy and advising them to avoid large gatherings and unnecessary travel.