Two names for Jahangir Tareen’s new political party unveiled

Final decision will be taken after consultations with group's heavyweights
Samaa Web Desk | Qazafi Butt Jun 04, 2023
As the former ruling party witnessing an ongoing exodus following May 9 riots, two potential names for political maverick Jahangir Khan Tareen’s new party came to light.

Sources privy to the development said “Awam Dost Party” and “Pakistan Insaf Party” are being considered. However, no final decision has been reached as consultations and discussions are still ongoing.

The final decision on the party’s name will be announced after careful deliberation and mutual consensus.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the events of May 9, has also held a meeting with the former senior minister of Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, and other political heavyweights to chalk out future strategy. .

