Three names for Jahangir Tareen’s new political party unveiled

Tareen forms committee to finalise name for party
Samaa Web Desk | Qazafi Butt Jun 04, 2023
As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) witnessing an ongoing exodus following May 9 riots, two potential names for political maverick Jahangir Khan Tareen’s new party came to light.

Sources privy to the development said “Awam Dost Party” and “Pakistan Insaf Party”, and “Pakistan Democratic Party” names are being considered for a new party.

Read also: Ex-AJK PM Tanvir Ilyas decides to go along with Tareen

Meanwhile, Mr Tareen has also formed a committee comprising Aoun Chaudhry, Ishaq Khaqwani, and legal advisors to finalise the name for the party.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the events of May 9, has also held meetings with the former senior minister of Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, and other political heavyweights to chalk out future strategy. .

